This award-winning farm lies in lush Kaloko Mauka upland, a 20-minute drive from downtown Kailua-Kona or Holualoa village.You can visit on an hourly tour for free. 'Roast Master' tours ($325) give you a more in-depth look at Kona coffee, and let you roast half a pound of beans to take home, while 4x4 tours ($125) include a drive around the plantation grounds.