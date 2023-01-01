Kona Cloud Forest Sanctuary

Above 3000ft on the slopes of Mt Hualalai, the Kaloko Mauka subdivision is the home of this spectacular 70-acre sanctuary. For the record, a cloud forest is a moist woodland where mist and fog are constants. The sanctuary is a lush haven for native plants and birds, and it feels mysterious and beautiful thanks to a consistent cloak of gray-green fog. Visits are by guided tour only; contact the sanctuary in advance and they can help set you up.

The forest also contains demonstration gardens of non-native species, including more than 100 varieties of bamboo, which local experts study for their viability for use. Sustainable-agriculture types and horticulturists won’t want to miss a visit to this well-kept Kona secret many locals don’t even know about. Expect to spend three hours here, and to walk around 1.5 to 2.5 miles.