That eye-catching islet you see offshore from Kualoa Regional Park is called Mokoliʻi (Little Lizard). In ancient Hawaiian legend, it’s said to be the tail of a moʻo (lizard spirit) slain by the goddess Hiʻiaka and thrown into the ocean. Following the immigration of Chinese laborers to Hawaii, this cone-shaped island also came to be called Chinaman’s Hat, a nickname that predominates today, regardless of the political incorrectness.