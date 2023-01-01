Huge extended-family groups gather for weekend picnics on the wide, grassy field that fronts the narrow white-sand beach here. There’s good swimming, with magnificent mountain scenery as a backdrop and Mokoliʻi Island offshore to delight. Stroll south along the beach to ʻApua Pond, a 3-acre salt marsh on Kualoa Point that’s a nesting area for the endangered aeʻo (Hawaiian stilt). Many bus tours stop here for comfort breaks. During WWII Kualoa Park Dr was part of an airfield runway.
Kualoa Regional Park
Top choice in Windward Coast
