Kualoa Regional Park

Huge extended-family groups gather for weekend picnics on the wide, grassy field that fronts the narrow white-sand beach here. There’s good swimming, with magnificent mountain scenery as a backdrop and Mokoliʻi Island offshore to delight. Stroll south along the beach to ʻApua Pond, a 3-acre salt marsh on Kualoa Point that’s a nesting area for the endangered aeʻo (Hawaiian stilt). Many bus tours stop here for comfort breaks. During WWII Kualoa Park Dr was part of an airfield runway.