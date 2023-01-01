Ahupuaʻa o Kahana State Park

In spite of over 40 years of political controversy and failed plans for a living-history village, this park is currently still open to visitors.

Starting near the community center, the gentle, 1.2-mile round-trip Kapaʻeleʻele Trail runs along a former railbed and visits a fishing shrine and a bay-view lookout, then follows the highway back to the park entrance.

Park before the private residential neighborhood, then walk 0.6 miles further up the valley road to the start of the Nakoa Trail, a 3.5-mile rainforest loop that confusingly crisscrosses Kahana Stream and bushwhacks through thick vegetation.

Both of these trails can be very slippery and muddy when wet. Don't attempt the Nakoa Trail if any rain is forecast or dark clouds are visible in the sky, due to the danger of flash floods.

The signposted park entrance is a mile north of Crouching Lion Inn. Turn mauka (inland) past the picnic tables and drive up the valley road to an unstaffed orientation center, where hiking pamphlets with trail maps are available outside by the educational boards.