Laura Plantation Tour
Make your own way to Laura Plantation, located an easy 1-hour drive from New Orleans and the French Quarter. Located on Great River Road in the heart of New Orleans plantation country on the banks of the Mississippi River, Laura Plantation provides a window into the Creole culture that thrived in Louisiana for more than 200 years. Your admission ticket to the plantation includes a 70-minute guided tour that details four generations of the Creole family that owned this plantation. Follow your knowledgeable guide on a tour of the 24,000-square-foot (7,315-square-meter) main house, as well as the slave quarters, three gardens and sugar fields.Throughout the tour you learn about the family who owned the plantation, which was founded in 1804 by Guillaume Duparc, a French veteran of the American Revolution. A rich trove of family history is known, thanks to extensive documentation about the plantation discovered in the French National Archive in addition to the handwritten memoir of the last family member to own the plantation, Laura Locoul. Her book, Memories of the Old Plantation Home, was penned in 1936 in St Louis, Missouri, and is the basis for much of the tour. Laura Plantation is one of only a handful of plantation complexes that have survived so intact. Due to its historical importance, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail. After your visit, you can continue on your own to explore neighboring plantations with a different cultural influence as well as try some tasty Creole cuisine at nearby restaurants.
Food Tour of the St Louis Delmar Loop
Visitors to Saint Louis, as well as Saint Louis natives, will enjoy this unparalleled chance to visit top Delmar Loop restaurants (subject to change and availability). Our enthusiastic and knowledgeable tour guides will not only shepherd our patrons to the restaurants, they’ll offer a variety of historical, architectural and cultural information as we walk through one of Saint Louis’ most eclectic neighborhood. While guests won’t have a chance to stop at all of the amenities along the way, we’ll tip you to the best of the neighborhood, which we invite you to stay and visit, post-tour. Bring comfy shoes, an appetite and your curiosity, as all will be tested and satisfied as we offer you a unique view of Saint Louis’ most colorful neighborhood.
St Louis Food Tour: The Dish
Meet your guide and small-group of fellow foodies in the Central West End to start your walking and tasting tour. After introductions, stroll to your first destination while your expert guide fills you in on the history of the neighborhood. Throughout the 3-hour tour, you get a taste of the newer hot spots and venerable old-timers. Expect to walk about 1.5 miles (2 km) at a leisurely pace, stopping plenty to see points of architectural and cultural interest. Throughout your tour, sample enough tasty dishes to make up a meal. Your local guide gives you the inside scoop on restaurants, cafes, galleries and nightlife venues, providing both local residents and out-of-town visitors fodder for their next meal. You might kick off the tour with a stop at a renowned Welsh pub established in the mid-1900s, when the area was known as Gaslight Square. After sampling hearty pub fare, head to a cafe that serves up dishes made with produce grown in a large urban farm across the street. Then pop into an acclaimed new pizza joint that serves delicious deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas. You also visit one of the city’s best Italian restaurants to taste fine Italian cuisine. For a taste of dessert, stop over at a chocolatier that makes a variety of mouthwatering chocolate treats. At the end of your 3-hour food and walking tour in the Central West End, say farewell to your guide and stay on your own to further explore the neighborhood or make your way to your next destination.Please note: This itinerary is intended to give you an idea of places you may visit during your tour, however exact venues and tastings can change due to availability.
Brewery and Distillery Tour in Kansas City
Ever wondered what an urban winery looks like and how it operates? Curious about why early brewers first decided to cultivate hops as a superior alternative for brewing beer than other flowering plants? Want to know why whiskey producers use copper stills to distil flavorful spirits from sour mash? Kansas city has seen an explosion of interest in craft beers, fine wines, and small production spirits in recent years, and larger numbers of people than ever before have started asking themselves these questions. This tour offers you the opportunity to answer some of these questions and more during a four-hour adventure trekking across Kansas City's urban core and outlying areas discovering what's happening in the craft beer and spirits world. The tour starts at Ollie's Local, a true neighborhood bar known for quality drinks, a modest, down to earth attitude, and a killer jukebox. After meeting your affable, friendly driver/guide and grabbing a quick optional pint at your own expense, you will head to the bus to meet the rest of the group and head out on your trip. This tour can vary between trips depending on your interest and guide's individual discretion in regards to the best stops for each specific groups - some groups prefer stopping on two breweries and a single distillery, others want to focus specifically on just beer. Each group will decide how to best allocate the three stops you will make throughout the day. After visiting three select breweries and/or distilleries spread throughout central Kansas City, you will head back downtown for a central drop off and preferred mode of safe transportation back to you local home, hotel, or local vacation rental.
SIX - Live Entertainment in Branson
Kicking off the 2018 Season, the award-winning show, SIX, will continue to amaze you with their ability to consistently deliver powerhouse vocals, impeccable harmonies, and high-end professional production unparalleled in Branson.Awarded Branson's "Best Stage Show", "Best Show", "Entertainers of the Year", as well as, "Fan Favorite"(by BransonCritic [& Branson Show Awards]), SIX® is made up of six real-life brothers, (Barry, Kevin, Lynn, Jak, Owen and Curtis), who take musical entertainment to a whole new level. Dubbed "An Orchestra of Human Voices", these multi-talented brothers sound like a band using only their mouths. Infusing lively choreography and dysfunctional family comedy into the show that only brothers can do, they perform everything from contemporary pop, to R&B, to classic rock-n-roll, to doo-wop, to Gospel, to Patriotic. SIX is Branson's Show of Choice and one you don't want to miss!Whether you’re bringing a group, your family, or just flying solo, SIX is a phenomenal experience or, as we like to say, “SIXperience”, where Boomers to Millennials are ultimately left wanting more. Once you experience it, you will understand the power of SIX!
Illusionist Rick Thomas in Branson
High honors for Rick include the coveted 'Magician of the Year' by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic’s highest recognition 'Stage Magician of the Year' by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series The World’s Greatest Magic, Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel, and his own special on ABC.Rick Thomas is also a renowned Las Vegas performer. Few entertainers have succeeded in Vegas like Rick Thomas. His show has run consecutively for 15 years in the most magnificent theaters on the Las Vegas Strip, performing a staggering 600 shows a year. He is also honored to have become the most successful show for families in the history of Las Vegas. The show is definitely for the entire family.Thomas’ theatrical background includes ballroom dancing and he and his sister earned the title of Junior United States Ballroom Dancing Champions while in their teens. Now, Rick takes his dancing to new heights in his show as he presents Air-Adage. Simply stated, it is 'dancing in the air.' There is no human alive doing what Rick Thomas has created. You are about to witness the greatest magic in the world and it is right here in Branson!“Fabulous Entertainment for the Entire Family!” - Chicago Tribune "The Slick Showmanship of Rick Thomas is a Riveting Visual Delight!" - Los Angeles Times"The Most Amazing Show, Brilliant!" - TripAdvisor Review