Welcome to Cincinnati
Top experiences in Cincinnati
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Cincinnati activities
Cincinnati Food Tour with Carew Tower Ticket, Street Car Ride
They say variety is the spice of life and on this tour of Cincinnati’s highlights, you’ll have to agree! Your adventure starts at the historic Findlay Market, where you’ll be led past tantalizing local produce, fresh meats, and bakery goods. Before departing, we’ll stop for a tasty treat or two of the locals’ favorites. Leaving the market, we’ll hop on the sleek and modern streetcar for a short ride to one of Over-the-Rhine’s favorite areas, Washington Park. Amid the beautiful architecture, historic landmarks, and playful water features, we’ll hear about the amazing revitalization of this area. Then, all aboard the streetcar again, to the heart of downtown, where we’ll tantalize your taste buds with another taste of Cincinnati’s local favorites. You won’t be disappointed — the locals who flock here never are! Next up, hold onto your hat as we quickly ascend 45 floors to the observation deck of the Carew Tower for fantastic views of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and, if we’re lucky, Indiana. From there, after strolling through the delightful Fountain Square area, we’ll walk three blocks to The Banks riverfront development, complete with trendy eateries, a riverfront park, and home to the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Then, at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center we’ll have a once in a life-time opportunity to touch a piece of the Berlin Wall. A few steps away, one of Cincinnati’s most beautiful and fun-filled riverfront parks begs to be explored. We’ll meander through its gardens and quirky water features with the mighty Ohio River as our backdrop. Our tour will end here, but don’t worry, your streetcar ticket is good for the remainder of the day, so you’re free to explore more of the city at your leisure.
Mainstrasse Village Food Tour in Covington KY
On your 3-hour walking tour of beautiful Mainstrasse Village located in Covington, Kentucky, step back in time and experience life in the 1800’s. At 10:30 am you will meet your guide and begin a stroll through the village, which is on the National Historic Register, where you will see a German clock tower with a working glockenspiel, a German fountain, overhead trains, tree-lined streets with park benches and cobblestones. The buildings date back to the mid 1800’s and the atmosphere is like a quaint European village. Your tour guide will educate you on the history of the area, the architecture and provide insight into the individuals who own and operate the food venues.Sample foods from family owned restaurants only - never national chains. The food tastings you enjoy will contain locally sourced food from Kentucky and neighboring Cincinnati such as homemade German Bavarian pretzels with homemade beer cheese dip, a local craft beer from one of the numerous local breweries such as Braxton Brewery in Covington, Kentucky, a gourmet chili cheese hotdog featuring a Tex-Mex style chili made with Cincinnati goetta, assorted slices of NY style pizza or a gourmet burger, a charcuterie board and wine tasting, a homemade dessert such as apple crème brulee, bourbon pecan pie, apple pie and a generous serving of Ethiopian coffee. At the end of the tour around 1:30pm, you will have enjoyed the equal of a full lunch. Please note: The food venues are not handicap accessible. We can accommodate vegetarians only. Vegetarians must call prior to the tour 513-289-0035. We cannot accommodate food allergies, gluten-free, lo-carb or vegan diets. A standard liability waiver form must be signed prior to the start of the tour. Restrooms are available at every food venue. The total walking distance is a relaxing 1.25 miles on a flat terrain.If you feel your tour guide met or exceeded your expectations, tips are greatly appreciated.
Cincinnati Streetcar Food Tour in Cincinnati OH
On our 3-hour riding/walking tour of downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, you will enjoy riding the new Cincinnati Streetcar through the city as you stop at five different food eateries. At 1:00pm, we hop onto the Streetcar and head north from the banks of the Ohio River into the Central Business District through the Over the Rhine neighborhood and to Findlay Market. Your tour guide will educate, entertain and inform you on the history of the area, the architecture, and all the sights there is to see! At the conclusion of the tour, you will be free to enjoy the Cincinnati Streetcar for the remainder of the day with an all day Streetcar pass that is included in your admission price.Sample foods from unique restaurants on your culinary adventure! The food tastings you enjoy may include a charcuterie board and wine tasting, a signature burger, authentic fish and chips, fried green tomatoes, an authentic Belgian waffle, a gourmet chocolate tasting, a visit to an urban market and local craft beer. Our tasting locations vary depending on the availability of the restaurants. At the end of the tour, around 4:00pm, you will have enjoyed the equal of a full lunch and will not leave hungry!. Please note: Only vegetarian diets can be accommodated. Vegetarian guests are responsible for notifying Riverside Food Tours prior to the tour. Other food allergies like nut/wheat, lo carb diets, or vegan can not be able be accommodated. A standard liability waiver form must be signed prior to the start of the tour. Restrooms are available at every food venue. The total walking distance is less than a half mile on a flat terrain as you walk from the streetcar stop to the food establishment. The tour is handicapped accessible.If you feel your tour guide met or exceeded your expectations, tips are greatly appreciated.
Madison Avenue Food Tour in Covington
The tour begins at 10am inside the lobby of the brand new boutique-style Hotel Covington. You'll be treated to homemade buttery biscuits topped with a special recipe apple butter and served with a locally roasted fair trade coffee from Nicaragua. If you're a fan of the 1950's, you'll love the next stop where you can enjoy a down home Kentucky cooking! From there, you'll stroll north on Madison Avenue to a third tasting where you enjoy traditional Kung Pow chicken alongside many other authentic Chinese dishes. From there, you'll take a break from eating to walk through the German neighborhood of Mutter Gottes and peek inside the European-influenced church from 1870. Learn about the history, architecture, and famous people who built this city on the banks of the Ohio River. You'll also be able to see the renaissance the city is currently undergoing with a return to urban living.You'll next stroll down Pike Street, formerly a turnpike for stage coaches in the 1700's. Eat authentic Mexican street tacos with spices, cilantro, and onions and enjoy them on the way to Braxton Brewery. There, enjoy a tasting of one of their signature craft beers. Finally, the last stop will be a surprise with a sweet treat and beverage. We promise you won't leave hungry! The food, tax and 20% gratuity to the servers is included in your ticket. Gratuities for the tour guide are appreciated, however. The food served on this tour is ample for lunch. Additional alcoholic beverages may be purchased on your own. Street parking is free all day on Sundays. Please note: the operator cannot accommodate any food allergies or sensitivities except vegetarians. You must specify vegetarian ahead of time when the ticket is purchased by calling 513-289-0035.
Private Hot Air Balloon Ride in Lebanon Ohio
This tour guarantees that only you and your guest(s) fly with the pilot. Enjoy a relaxing sunrise or sunset hot air balloon ride, lasting 45-60 minutes over the Cincinnati and Dayton Suburbs. Please allow up to 3 hours for the complete experience with your safety-minded crew. Includes complimentary bottled water and celebratory champagne toast (non-alcoholic substitution upon request and for passengers under the age of 21). All passengers must meet the following criteria: You must be at least 48" tall and over the age of 6 You should be in good physical health and capable of climbing in and out of the basket Any passenger under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian in order to sign the boarding pass at the time of flight You must be able to stand for at least one hour You must be capable of walking a distance of up to 2 city blocks at a leisurely pace You must be able to withstand a jar or jolt upon landing, equivalent to jumping off three steps or about 30". Individuals with heart conditions, back or hip problems, weak knees or ankles, fainting spells, recent surgeries of any kind (within 6 months) or currently under the care of a physician, please provide operator with this important information. Your pilot and crew need to know for your safety and flight arrangements. Anyone with doctor's limitations should contact your physician. All passengers that are currently pregnant must delay booking until post delivery. For your safety and the safety of others that may be on board with you, please supply your most accurate weight when making your reservation.
Roebling Point Food and Culture Tour in Covington KY
We begin our tour outside the Irish restaurant, Molly Malone's, located at 112 E 4th St, Covington, KY 41011. Public parking is available at the lot across the street. After a short introduction, we will step inside Molly Malone's to dine on authentic Irish specialties including bangers, fish and chips and/or Irish spring rolls. We will pass by the original Market Square from 1815 and proceed to our next tasting at Smoke Justis where we will sample their reknowned chicken wings and a craft beer. The next stop is the Keystone Grill. There we will sample one of their nine award winning varieties of mac and cheese. Next we will visit the Police Memorial and proceed to the stunning Roebling Suspension Bridge and tour the two-story wall murals depicting Covington's history.Our next stop is the the Gruff, where we will dine on their signature salad, the roasted beet salad with goat cheese, prosciutto and a homemade dressing. We will stroll through the historic and charming Riverside neighborhood situated on the banks of the Ohio River. We will view the grand mansions and hear stories of who lived in these immense structures in the late 1800's. Our tour concludes with bread pudding Du Jour from Blinkers Tavern, one of the top rated restaurants in the city. The food samplings on this tour are ample for lunch and include a wide variety of dishes to please every guest. Our tours are perfect for locals who want to feel like they’re on vacation, as well as visitors looking for an out-of-the way foodie adventure. We guarantee you’ll come away with new insights and appreciation for this beautiful neighborhood. Our walking food tour helps you to slow down and enjoy an afternoon in a way you have never experienced before. Whether you are meeting old friends or making new ones, you will gain a whole new perspective which will leave you with sweet memories for weeks to come!