Roebling Point Food and Culture Tour in Covington KY

We begin our tour outside the Irish restaurant, Molly Malone's, located at 112 E 4th St, Covington, KY 41011. Public parking is available at the lot across the street. After a short introduction, we will step inside Molly Malone's to dine on authentic Irish specialties including bangers, fish and chips and/or Irish spring rolls. We will pass by the original Market Square from 1815 and proceed to our next tasting at Smoke Justis where we will sample their reknowned chicken wings and a craft beer. The next stop is the Keystone Grill. There we will sample one of their nine award winning varieties of mac and cheese. Next we will visit the Police Memorial and proceed to the stunning Roebling Suspension Bridge and tour the two-story wall murals depicting Covington's history.Our next stop is the the Gruff, where we will dine on their signature salad, the roasted beet salad with goat cheese, prosciutto and a homemade dressing. We will stroll through the historic and charming Riverside neighborhood situated on the banks of the Ohio River. We will view the grand mansions and hear stories of who lived in these immense structures in the late 1800's. Our tour concludes with bread pudding Du Jour from Blinkers Tavern, one of the top rated restaurants in the city. The food samplings on this tour are ample for lunch and include a wide variety of dishes to please every guest. Our tours are perfect for locals who want to feel like they’re on vacation, as well as visitors looking for an out-of-the way foodie adventure. We guarantee you’ll come away with new insights and appreciation for this beautiful neighborhood. Our walking food tour helps you to slow down and enjoy an afternoon in a way you have never experienced before. Whether you are meeting old friends or making new ones, you will gain a whole new perspective which will leave you with sweet memories for weeks to come!