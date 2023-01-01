Fort Morris

You need some imagination to envisage how this fort (now grassy mounds) would have been laid out. None of the original structures remain, and there are no reconstructed buildings. Nevertheless, the visitors' center and information boards tell an interesting story about the resistance of the local community against the British in 1778. They recount the actions of one local hero – the defiant Col. John McIntosh – who kept the attackers at bay, and wouldn't give up the fortress without a fight.

Additionally, there's fascinating info on the local town of Sunbury, plus a short nature trail where woodpeckers, goldfinches, pileated woodpeckers, wood storks, great egrets and painted buntings can be spotted.