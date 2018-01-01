Delray Beach Craft Food and Drink Walking Tour

2 Hour TourEmbark on this craft food and drink tour at 7PM from a central meeting point in Delray Beach. Enjoy more than 6 tastings, 3 cocktails, and 1 craft beer, with vendor demonstrations along the way. Each stop along the way will last 20-30 minutes, and you'll meet the restaurant staff and chefs who shape the Atlantic Avenue culinary scene. Your tour may include stops at: Park Tavern: Neighborhood restaurant focusing on farm fresh ingredients, scratch kitchen, craft beers and seasonal cocktails. Bar 104 - Trendy craft cocktail bar located in the hub of the Pineapple Grove District, Hyatt Place. Max's Harvest: Farm to Fork philosophy cranking out some of the best craft food Delray Beach offers. Corner Porch: Nestled in a historic Delray Beach bungalow, Corner Porch's small plates and wonderful atmosphere will have you coming back for more. Delray Beer Trade Co.: Extensive Craft Beer selection in a laid back fun environment Death Or Glory Bar: New Cocktail Bar nestled in the 1925 historic Falcon House of Delray Beach. You will also see several historical sites along the way, like Old School Square, the cultural hub of Delray Beach and Colony Hotel and Cabana Club, a historic hotel in the heart of downtown. You will end your tour at about 9PM. 3 Hour Tour Embark on this craft food and drink tour at 11:30am from a central meeting point in Delray Beach. Enjoy more than 8 tastings, 2 cocktails, and 1 craft beer, with vendor demonstrations along the way. You will learn about Delray Beach's history, architecture, and culture from your local guide. Each stop along the way will last 15-20 minutes, and you'll meet the restaurant staff and chefs who shape the Atlantic Avenue culinary scene. Your tour may include stops at: El Camino: Mexican at its finest, where everything is made in house with local ingredients Cabana El Rey: Latin Fusion restaurant that allows you to travel all over Latin America with every bite. Dada: Award winning new-American cuisine nestled in one of the oldest historic homes in Delray Beach Original Popcorn House: Family owned, handcrafted popcorn with over 20 rotating flavors to enjoy Delray Beer Trade Co.: Extensive Craft Beer selection in a laid back fun environment The New Vegan: Local family-owned and operated vegan restaurant that truly lives by their motto, "You don't have to be Vegan to eat Vegan" The Corner Porch: Historic 1907 house serving small plates that will for sure capture your attention You will also see several historical sites along the way, like Old School Square, the cultural hub of Delray Beach and Colony Hotel and Cabana Club, a historic hotel in the heart of downtown. You will end your tour at about 2pm.