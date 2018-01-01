Welcome to West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach activities
Downtown West Palm Beach Food Tour
Spend a few hours exploring West Palm Beach's downtown area on this epicurean adventure. We'll get you off-the-beaten path for 13 tastings from the best locally owned restaurants, and along the way we'll sprinkle in a little history, architecture and culture to round out your perfect afternoon in sunny South Florida! Begin your day experiencing FIKA - a traditional Swedish coffee break, and learn about our #1 industry! Ready for a taste of Florida? Bite into an Ahi Tuna Tostada piled high with a fresh local mango and avocado salsa which pairs perfectly with our Cuban Prosecco Mojito. Explore a hidden tropical courtyard and have your picture taken in a retro-Airstream trailer dining car. Meet a chef who’s been featured on The Food Network and PBS’s “Check Please” and enjoy a surprise tasting. Enjoy an award-winning pizza at Pizza Girls, the second oldest restaurant in West Palm Beach. From a "hole-in-the-wall" restaurant to fine dining, you'll experience the best of West Palm Beach! Admire colorful street art and catch a breeze along the waterfront. Taste the tropics at Ganache Bakery Cafe where we'll have tropical fruit show & tell. Finish your day with a cool and creamy Key Lime Tart. Your tour will conclude approximately 1 block from the parking garage. Please note: please advise of any dietary restrictions and any birthday/anniversary celebrations in the Special Requirements field at the time of booking.
2-Night Bahamas Cruise from Port of Palm Beach
We'll provide you with all the food, fun and entertainment you can handle. The ship sails every other day of the week, offering tremendous flexibility when selecting your cruise date. Our 6:00pm departure time and early morning return to West Palm Beach adds to the convenience for passengers who work or need to coordinate flights. Even though we depart at 6:00pm, the onboard fun begins just after noon!Day 1: Board the ship at the Port of Palm Beach and enjoy a delicious buffet lunch. Once onboard let the fun begin with our international wine tasting, martini tasting or just relax by the pool with a drink in hand. Then continue the fun with our sail away party and vast array of activities and entertainment. Night 1: Enjoy a 4-course meal in our restaurant or have an amazing culinary experience at the club, followed by a Las Vegas variety show in the theater. Try your luck in the casino, listen to live music in one of the many lounges or dance the night away in a club or in outdoor salt air under the stars.Day 2: Arrive in Grand Bahamas and enjoy a full-day of fun Bahamas Excursions including swimming with the dolphins, snorkeling above the colorful coral reef, beach day at a beautiful resort and Jeep island tour. Night 2: Experience a different restaurant and a different show in the theater. The casino is hopping late into the night, as are the lounges with live music, dancing and karaoke. If you didn't find the spectacular late night international buffet on night one you'll want to a visit on night two. Day 3: Arrive at Port of Palm Beach at 7:00 am. Enjoy breakfast before you disembark the ship.
Party Bike Pub Crawl in West Palm Beach
Meet your guide on Rosemary Avenue and start your cycling pub crawl at CityPlace, located in downtown West Palm Beach. On the second level of this upscale, mixed-use development center that covers several city blocks, you’ll find a large number of bars and nightclubs in close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment. Purchase drink tickets for exclusive discounts at some of the most popular bars and restaurants (own expense). Aboard your 15-seat party bike, also known as a pedibus, you'll travel to three restaurants or bars for drinks (3 complimentary, 1 at each location) and mingle for a bit. During the ride to each stop, you can either help to pedal the party bike or sit in one of the five non-cycling passenger seats; your driver-guide steers the vehicle and entertains as you cruise through town.On Clematis Street, learn about the Clematis Street Historic Commercial District, which contains 12 historical landmarks, and pass by the vibrant boutiques, antique shops and nightclubs with live music that make up this hub of activity.The three venues you visit may include ER Bradleys, the Alchemist, O'Shea's Pub, LongBoards, Off The Hookah, Roxy's, Wine Dive, Copper Blues, Blue Martini or 100 Montaditos.Your 2-hour pub crawl of West Palm Beach ends when you return to your starting point.
Delray Beach Craft Food and Drink Walking Tour
2 Hour TourEmbark on this craft food and drink tour at 7PM from a central meeting point in Delray Beach. Enjoy more than 6 tastings, 3 cocktails, and 1 craft beer, with vendor demonstrations along the way. Each stop along the way will last 20-30 minutes, and you'll meet the restaurant staff and chefs who shape the Atlantic Avenue culinary scene. Your tour may include stops at: Park Tavern: Neighborhood restaurant focusing on farm fresh ingredients, scratch kitchen, craft beers and seasonal cocktails. Bar 104 - Trendy craft cocktail bar located in the hub of the Pineapple Grove District, Hyatt Place. Max's Harvest: Farm to Fork philosophy cranking out some of the best craft food Delray Beach offers. Corner Porch: Nestled in a historic Delray Beach bungalow, Corner Porch's small plates and wonderful atmosphere will have you coming back for more. Delray Beer Trade Co.: Extensive Craft Beer selection in a laid back fun environment Death Or Glory Bar: New Cocktail Bar nestled in the 1925 historic Falcon House of Delray Beach. You will also see several historical sites along the way, like Old School Square, the cultural hub of Delray Beach and Colony Hotel and Cabana Club, a historic hotel in the heart of downtown. You will end your tour at about 9PM. 3 Hour Tour Embark on this craft food and drink tour at 11:30am from a central meeting point in Delray Beach. Enjoy more than 8 tastings, 2 cocktails, and 1 craft beer, with vendor demonstrations along the way. You will learn about Delray Beach's history, architecture, and culture from your local guide. Each stop along the way will last 15-20 minutes, and you'll meet the restaurant staff and chefs who shape the Atlantic Avenue culinary scene. Your tour may include stops at: El Camino: Mexican at its finest, where everything is made in house with local ingredients Cabana El Rey: Latin Fusion restaurant that allows you to travel all over Latin America with every bite. Dada: Award winning new-American cuisine nestled in one of the oldest historic homes in Delray Beach Original Popcorn House: Family owned, handcrafted popcorn with over 20 rotating flavors to enjoy Delray Beer Trade Co.: Extensive Craft Beer selection in a laid back fun environment The New Vegan: Local family-owned and operated vegan restaurant that truly lives by their motto, "You don't have to be Vegan to eat Vegan" The Corner Porch: Historic 1907 house serving small plates that will for sure capture your attention You will also see several historical sites along the way, like Old School Square, the cultural hub of Delray Beach and Colony Hotel and Cabana Club, a historic hotel in the heart of downtown. You will end your tour at about 2pm.
Palm Beach Ghost Tour
Choose the perfect day to walk the streets of Palm Beach. Then, meet your passionate guide at the southeast corner of Worth Avenue and South County Road. Prepare yourself for a paranormal adventure and then follow your guide to begin your 1.5-hour ghost tour. Stroll down the streets feeling the ocean breeze and be on the lookout for any paranormal sightings. Listen to your guide narrate the scandal, glamour, and the supernatural associated with Palm Beach. Discover the unusual ghostly patrons of Gucci, Chanel, and Saks Fifth Avenue, along with famous ghosts, including John F. Kennedy, John Lennon, and Michael Jackson.Have a thrilling and spooky time on this 1.5-hour tour in Palm Beach.
Center Console Boat Rental in Riviera Beach Marina
Choose your preferred day and time for either the 2-hour, 4-hour, or 8-hour rental. Our professional and friendly staff will familiarize you with a 21' or 26' Center Console Boat and review all necessary safety information. Find a seat on the boat, sit back, and relax as you head into the water to begin your rental. Take the boat through the Riviera Beach Marina and go into the open water. Watch the shoreline grow smaller as you cruise into the beautiful water with the Center Console boat. Have an incredible time enjoying the perfect amount of time on the boat. The 21' Center Console can accommodate up to 6 passengers. The 26' Center Console can accommodate up to 8 passengers. You must be 25 years or older to rent.