Miccosukee Indian Village

Just west of the turnoff to Shark Valley, this ‘Indian Village’ is an informative open-air museum that showcases the culture of the Miccosukee via guided tours of traditional homes, a crafts gift store, dance and music performances, and an airboat ride (additional $20) into a hammock-cum-village of raised chickee (wooden platforms built above the waterline) huts. There's also an alligator 'wrestling' show. Thankfully this is more respectful than it sounds, and is more of a nature demonstration of this iconic reptile.

The art and handmade crafts from the on-site art gallery make good souvenirs. There’s a somewhat desultory on-site restaurant if you get hungry.