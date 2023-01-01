The Southeastern Regional Black Archives Research Center & Museum was a forerunner in research on African American influence on US history and culture. Now known as the Meek-Eaton Black Archives, the center and museum holds one of the country's largest collections of African American and African artifacts, as well as a huge collection of papers, photographs, paintings and documents pertaining to black American life. The complex is located within the Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, usually shortened to FAMU (fam-you).

FAMU was founded in 1887 as the State Normal College for Colored Students, with 15 students and two instructors. Today it's home to about 10,000 students of all races.