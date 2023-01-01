You'll find over half a million acres of longleaf pine, bottom land forest, blackwater streams, cypress hammock, lakes, rivers, woody swamps, wiregrass, and a full palette of the arboreal ecosystems of the deep American southeast within Apalachicola National Forest, the largest national forest in the state of Florida. There are several natural entrance points into the woods, as well as plenty of camping, trekking and general exploration opportunities.

Keep your eyes peeled for alligators, Florida black bears, red and gray foxes, and the Florida panther (which, if we're being honest, you have a sliver of a hair of a chance of seeing).