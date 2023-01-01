Knott House Museum

This stately, white, columned 1843 house, affiliated with the history museum, is a quirky attraction. Occupied during the Civil War by Confederate and then Union troops before the Emancipation Proclamation was read here in 1865, it's otherwise known as 'the house that rhymes'. That's because in 1928 it was bought by politico William V Knott, whose poet wife, Luella, attached verses on the evils of drink to many of the furnishings. Free tours offered on the hour.