More than 6 miles of trails and boardwalks marked with interpretive signs wind past sinks and swamps in this fascinating place. Be sure to stay on the trails, as the karst is still evolving, and new sinkholes could appear any time. At Big Dismal Sink you’ll see ferns, dogwoods and dozens of other lush plants descending its steep walls.

The sinks are at the eastern end of Apalachicola National Forest, just west of US 319, about 10 miles south of Tallahassee.