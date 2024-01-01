Florida State University

Florida Panhandle

LoginSave

A liberal-arts school of more than 35,000 undergraduate and graduate students, Florida State University specializes in sciences, computing and performing arts (and football). From September to April, free campus tours depart from Visitor Services (850-644-3246; 100 S Woodward Ave) Monday to Friday. Call for a schedule.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Alligator ( Alligator mississippiensis ) yawning - Florida

    Wakulla Springs State Park

    14.44 MILES

    Glowing an otherworldly aqua and overhung with Spanish moss, the natural spring at the center of this 6000-acre state park feels like something from the…

  • Tallahassee Museum

    Tallahassee Museum

    3.35 MILES

    Occupying 52 acres of pristine manicured gardens and wilderness on the outskirts of Tallahassee, near the airport, this wonderful natural-history museum…

  • St Marks National Wildlife Refuge

    St Marks National Wildlife Refuge

    19.42 MILES

    About 25 miles southeast of Tallahassee you'll find the St Marks National Wildlife Refuge, established in 1931 to provide a winter habitat for migratory…

  • Apalachicola National Forest

    Apalachicola National Forest

    20.09 MILES

    You'll find over half a million acres of longleaf pine, bottom land forest, blackwater streams, cypress hammock, lakes, rivers, woody swamps, wiregrass,…

  • Meek-Eaton Black Archives

    Meek-Eaton Black Archives

    1.56 MILES

    The Southeastern Regional Black Archives Research Center & Museum was a forerunner in research on African American influence on US history and culture…

  • Leon Sinks Geological Area

    Leon Sinks Geological Area

    9.81 MILES

    More than 6 miles of trails and boardwalks marked with interpretive signs wind past sinks and swamps in this fascinating place. Be sure to stay on the…

  • Mission San Luis

    Mission San Luis

    1.2 MILES

    This 60-acre site is home to a 17th-century mission that housed Spanish colonists and Apalachee tribespeople. The compound has been nicely reconstructed,…

View more attractions

Nearby Florida Panhandle attractions

1. Museum of Fine Arts

0.81 MILES

Florida State University boasts its own Museum of Fine Arts, which features temporary exhibitions that range from internationally renowned artists to…

2. Mission San Luis

1.2 MILES

This 60-acre site is home to a 17th-century mission that housed Spanish colonists and Apalachee tribespeople. The compound has been nicely reconstructed,…

3. Museum of Florida History

1.22 MILES

Florida's history is splayed out in fun, crisp exhibits, from mastodon skeletons to Florida's Paleo-Indians and Spanish shipwrecks, the Civil War to 'tin…

4. Florida State Capitol

1.37 MILES

The stark and imposing 22-story Florida State Capitol's top-floor observation deck affords 360-degree views of the city. In session the capitol is a hive…

5. Florida Historic Capitol Museum

1.42 MILES

Adorned with candy-striped awnings and topped with a reproduction of its original glass dome, the 1902 Florida capitol building now houses an interesting…

6. Knott House Museum

1.5 MILES

This stately, white, columned 1843 house, affiliated with the history museum, is a quirky attraction. Occupied during the Civil War by Confederate and…

7. Meek-Eaton Black Archives

1.56 MILES

The Southeastern Regional Black Archives Research Center & Museum was a forerunner in research on African American influence on US history and culture…

8. Tallahassee Museum

3.35 MILES

Occupying 52 acres of pristine manicured gardens and wilderness on the outskirts of Tallahassee, near the airport, this wonderful natural-history museum…