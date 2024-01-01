A liberal-arts school of more than 35,000 undergraduate and graduate students, Florida State University specializes in sciences, computing and performing arts (and football). From September to April, free campus tours depart from Visitor Services (850-644-3246; 100 S Woodward Ave) Monday to Friday. Call for a schedule.
Florida State University
Florida Panhandle
14.44 MILES
Glowing an otherworldly aqua and overhung with Spanish moss, the natural spring at the center of this 6000-acre state park feels like something from the…
3.35 MILES
Occupying 52 acres of pristine manicured gardens and wilderness on the outskirts of Tallahassee, near the airport, this wonderful natural-history museum…
St Marks National Wildlife Refuge
19.42 MILES
About 25 miles southeast of Tallahassee you'll find the St Marks National Wildlife Refuge, established in 1931 to provide a winter habitat for migratory…
20.09 MILES
You'll find over half a million acres of longleaf pine, bottom land forest, blackwater streams, cypress hammock, lakes, rivers, woody swamps, wiregrass,…
1.56 MILES
The Southeastern Regional Black Archives Research Center & Museum was a forerunner in research on African American influence on US history and culture…
9.81 MILES
More than 6 miles of trails and boardwalks marked with interpretive signs wind past sinks and swamps in this fascinating place. Be sure to stay on the…
Tallahassee Automobile & Collectibles Museum
8.93 MILES
If you like motor vehicles, welcome to heaven! This museum houses a pristine collection of more than 165 unique and historical automobiles from around the…
1.2 MILES
This 60-acre site is home to a 17th-century mission that housed Spanish colonists and Apalachee tribespeople. The compound has been nicely reconstructed,…
0.81 MILES
Florida State University boasts its own Museum of Fine Arts, which features temporary exhibitions that range from internationally renowned artists to…
1.2 MILES
1.22 MILES
Florida's history is splayed out in fun, crisp exhibits, from mastodon skeletons to Florida's Paleo-Indians and Spanish shipwrecks, the Civil War to 'tin…
1.37 MILES
The stark and imposing 22-story Florida State Capitol's top-floor observation deck affords 360-degree views of the city. In session the capitol is a hive…
5. Florida Historic Capitol Museum
1.42 MILES
Adorned with candy-striped awnings and topped with a reproduction of its original glass dome, the 1902 Florida capitol building now houses an interesting…
1.5 MILES
This stately, white, columned 1843 house, affiliated with the history museum, is a quirky attraction. Occupied during the Civil War by Confederate and…
1.56 MILES
3.35 MILES
