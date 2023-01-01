The stark and imposing 22-story Florida State Capitol's top-floor observation deck affords 360-degree views of the city. In session the capitol is a hive of activity, with politicians, staffers and lobby groups buzzing in and around its honeycombed corridors. There are few states that have as diverse a legislature as Florida's – in one hall, you may hear Cuban Americans from Miami brokering deals with good old boys from the Panhandle. America!

Locals and tourists alike have noted that the new building, a lone shaft with rounded domes on either side, bears striking resemblance to a, um, er...well, go look for yourself.