Stretching along SW 13th Ave just south of Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), Cuban Memorial Park contains a series of monuments to Cuban and Cuban American icons. The memorials include the Eternal Torch in Honor of the 2506th Brigade, for the exiles who died during the Bay of Pigs Invasion; a José Martí memorial; and a Madonna statue, supposedly illuminated by a shaft of holy light every afternoon.

There's also a map of Cuba, with a quote by José Martí. At the center of the map is a massive ceiba tree, still revered by followers of Santeria (a syncretic religion that evolved in Cuba among African slaves in the 18th century).