Bay of Pigs Museum & Library

This small museum is more of a memorial to the 2506th Brigade, otherwise known as the crew of the ill-fated Bay of Pigs invasion. Whatever your thoughts on the late Fidel Castro and Cuban Americans, pay a visit here to flesh out one side of this contentious story. You’ll likely see a few survivors of the Bay of Pigs, who like to hang out here surrounded by pictures of comrades who never made it back to the USA.

Unfortunately the museum's collection is slated to move to a new building way out in Hialeah Gardens, so call before visiting to check where things are at.