Virginia Key Beach North Point Park

This lovely green space has several small but pleasing beaches, and some short nature trails. Pretty waterfront views aside, there are two big reasons to come here. The first is to get out on the water by hiring kayaks or stand-up paddleboards at Virginia Key Outdoor Center. The second is to go mountain biking in a gated-off section known as the Virginia Key North Point Trails, with a series of trails ranging from beginner to advanced.

The mountain-bike trails, which are tucked away at the northern tip of the park, are free to use, but you'll need your own bike (and helmet), which you can hire from the nearby Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Coming from Miami, this is the first park entrance (the second leads to the smaller Historic Virginia Key Beach Park).