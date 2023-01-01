Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center

Marjory Stoneman Douglas was a beloved environmental crusader and worthy namesake of this child-friendly nature center. It's a great introduction to South Florida's unique ecosystems, with hands-on exhibits as well as aquariums in back full of parrot fish, conch, urchins, tulip snails and a fearsome-looking green moray eel. You can also stroll a nature trail through coastal hammock or enjoy the pretty beach in front.

Once a month, the center hosts naturalist-led walks ($14 per person) through seagrass in search of marine life. It's always a big hit with families. Reserve ahead.