Downtown Miami, the city’s international financial and banking center, is split between two distinct styles: tatty indoor shopping arcades, and new condos and high-rise luxury hotels in the area known as Brickell – stretching all the way down Brickell Ave.

Even though construction is a near constant in this area – especially in Brickell – as new luxury towers arrive with each passing month, there are still pockets of small-scale, creative, authentic spaces, and the city's best museum.