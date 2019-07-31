Downtown Miami

Downtown Miami, the city’s international financial and banking center, is split between two distinct styles: tatty indoor shopping arcades, and new condos and high-rise luxury hotels in the area known as Brickell – stretching all the way down Brickell Ave.

Even though construction is a near constant in this area – especially in Brickell – as new luxury towers arrive with each passing month, there are still pockets of small-scale, creative, authentic spaces, and the city's best museum.

Explore Downtown Miami

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Downtown Miami.

  • See

    Bayfront Park

    Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…

  • See

    HistoryMiami

    South Florida – a land of escaped slaves, guerrilla Native Americans, gangsters, land grabbers, pirates, tourists, drug dealers and alligators – has a…

  • See

    Pérez Art Museum Miami

    One of Miami's most impressive spaces, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & De Meuron, integrates tropical foliage, glass, concrete and wood – a melding…

  • See

    Void Projects

    If you'd like to meet local artists and see how life is lived on a smaller, more modest scale in Miami's creative pockets, visit this arts collective –…

  • See

    Brickell Avenue Bridge & Brickell Key

    Crossing the Miami River, the lovely Brickell Avenue Bridge between SE 4th St and SE 5th St was made wider and higher several years ago, which was…

  • See

    Miami Center for Architecture & Design

    It makes sense that the Miami branch of the American Institute of Architects would pick the Old US Post Office as headquarters of their Center for…

  • See

    Freedom Tower

    An iconic slice of Miami's old skyline, the richly ornamented Freedom Tower is one of two surviving towers modeled after the Giralda bell tower in Spain’s…

  • See

    Brickell City Centre

    One of Miami's favourite shopping centers, this massive billion-dollar complex spreads across three city blocks, encompassing glittering residential…