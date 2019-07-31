Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…
Downtown Miami
Downtown Miami, the city’s international financial and banking center, is split between two distinct styles: tatty indoor shopping arcades, and new condos and high-rise luxury hotels in the area known as Brickell – stretching all the way down Brickell Ave.
Even though construction is a near constant in this area – especially in Brickell – as new luxury towers arrive with each passing month, there are still pockets of small-scale, creative, authentic spaces, and the city's best museum.
Explore Downtown Miami
- Bayfront Park
Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…
- HistoryMiami
South Florida – a land of escaped slaves, guerrilla Native Americans, gangsters, land grabbers, pirates, tourists, drug dealers and alligators – has a…
- Pérez Art Museum Miami
One of Miami's most impressive spaces, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & De Meuron, integrates tropical foliage, glass, concrete and wood – a melding…
- PPatricia & Phillip Frost Museum of Science
This sprawling new Downtown museum spreads across 250,000 sq ft that includes a three-level aquarium, a 250-seat, state-of-the-art planetarium and two…
- VVoid Projects
If you'd like to meet local artists and see how life is lived on a smaller, more modest scale in Miami's creative pockets, visit this arts collective –…
- BBrickell Avenue Bridge & Brickell Key
Crossing the Miami River, the lovely Brickell Avenue Bridge between SE 4th St and SE 5th St was made wider and higher several years ago, which was…
- MMiami Center for Architecture & Design
It makes sense that the Miami branch of the American Institute of Architects would pick the Old US Post Office as headquarters of their Center for…
- FFreedom Tower
An iconic slice of Miami's old skyline, the richly ornamented Freedom Tower is one of two surviving towers modeled after the Giralda bell tower in Spain’s…
- BBrickell City Centre
One of Miami's favourite shopping centers, this massive billion-dollar complex spreads across three city blocks, encompassing glittering residential…
Latest Stories from Downtown Miami
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Downtown Miami.
See
