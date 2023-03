This 1917 coral church is striking, from its solid masonry to a hand-carved door from a Pyrenees monastery, which looks like it should be kicked in by Antonio Banderas carrying a guitar case full of explosives and Salma Hayek on his arm. Architecturally this is one of the finest Spanish Mission–style churches in a city that does not lack for examples of the genre.

The church opens rarely, though all are welcome at the organ- and choir-led 10am Sunday service.