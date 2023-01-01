This museum is a well-plotted introduction to the oddball narrative of the founding and growth of the City Beautiful (Coral Gables). The collection includes historical artifacts and mementos from succeeding generations in this tight-knit, eccentric little village. The main building is the old Gables police and fire station (note the deco-style firemen faces jutting out of the facade); it's a lovely architectural blend of Gables’ Mediterranean Revival and Miami Beach's muscular, Depression-moderne style.