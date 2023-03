Developer George Merrick’s father was a New England Congregational minister, so perhaps that accounts for him donating the land for the city’s first church. Built in 1924 as a replica of a church in Costa Rica, the yellow-walled, red-roofed exterior is as far removed from New England as…well, Miami. The interior is graced with a beautiful sanctuary and the grounds are landscaped with stately palms.

It isn't open much, though you can stop in for a look during Sunday services at 9am and 11am.