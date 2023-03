This grand building has housed boring city-commission meetings since it opened in 1928. It’s impressive from any angle, certainly befitting its importance as a central government building. Check out Denman Fink’s Four Seasons ceiling painting in the tower, as well as his framed, untitled painting of the underwater world on the 2nd-floor landing.

There’s a small farmers market on site from 8am to 2pm on Saturdays from mid-January to March.