Tucked into a small gated area near the Coconut Grove Library, you’ll find the humble headstone of one Ms Eva Amelia Hewitt Munroe. Eva, who was born in New Jersey in 1856 and died in Miami in 1882, lies in the oldest American grave in Miami-Dade County (a sad addendum: local African American settlers died before Eva, but their deaths were never officially recorded).

Eva’s husband Ralph entered a deep depression, which he tried to alleviate by building the Barnacle, now one of the oldest historic homes in the area.