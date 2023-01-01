Your love of the Lowe, on the campus of the University of Miami, depends on your taste in art. If you’re into modern and contemporary works, it’s good. If you’re into the art and archaeology of cultures from Asia, Africa and the South Pacific, it’s great. And if you’re into pre-Columbian and Mesoamerican art, it’s fantastic.

That isn’t to discount the lovely permanent collection of Renaissance and Baroque art, Western sculpture from the 18th to 20th centuries, and paintings by Gauguin, Picasso and Monet.