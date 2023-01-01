The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) manages the Anasazi Heritage Center, a good stop for anyone touring the area’s archaeological sites. It’s 3 miles west of town, with hands-on exhibits such as weaving, corn grinding, tree-ring analysis and an introduction to the way in which archaeologists examine potsherds. Entrance is free with an America the Beautiful national parks pass.

You can walk through the Dominguez Pueblo, a roofless site from the 1100s that sits in front of the museum and compare its relative simplicity to the Escalante Pueblo, a Chacoan structure on a nearby hillside.