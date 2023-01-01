The second-largest body of water in Colorado, McPhee Lake is one of the top fishing spots in the San Juan basin. With the best catch ratio in southern Colorado, it's great for new anglers. The artificial reservoir is 8 miles long and 2 miles wide, stretching north and west of town. Fishers should have a valid Colorado fishing license.

Many of its angling spots are accessible only by boat. Wakeless boating zones in skinny, tree-lined side canyons allow for great still-water fishing without the buzz and disturbance of motor craft.