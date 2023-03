The fire lookout at Park Point is the highest elevation (8571ft) in the park and offers panoramic views. To the north are the 14,000ft peaks of the San Juan Mountains; in the northeast are the 12,000ft crests of the La Plata Mountains; to the southwest, beyond the southward-sloping Mesa Verde plateau, is the distant volcanic plug of Shiprock; and to the west is Sleeping Ute Mountain, whose profile resembles a supine human.