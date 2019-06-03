Tickets are required for the one-hour guided tours of Balcony House, on the east side of the Cliff Palace Loop. A visit is an adventure that will challenge anyone’s fear of heights or small places. You’ll be rewarded with outstanding views of Soda Canyon, 600ft below the sandstone overhang that once served as the ceiling for 35 to 40 rooms.

The Balcony House tour requires you to descend a 100ft staircase into the canyon, then climb a 32ft ladder, crawl through a 12ft tunnel and climb an additional 60ft of ladders and stone steps to get out. It’s the most challenging tour in the park but might just be the most rewarding, not to mention fun!