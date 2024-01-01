Step House

Southwest Colorado

Step House was initially occupied by Modified Basketmaker peoples residing in pithouses, and later became the site of a Classic Pueblo–period masonry complex with rooms and kivas. The 0.75-mile trail to Step House involves a 100ft descent and ascent. The is the only site accessible on self-guided tours.

