Hovenweep National Monument

Meaning ‘deserted valley’ in Ute language, Hovenweep is a remote area of former Ancestral Puebloan settlements straddling the Colorado–Utah border that was once home to a large population before extended drought or conflict eventually drove people out of the region around the late 1200s. There are six sets of unique tower ruins, but only the impressive ruins in the Square Tower area are readily accessible. It's under one hour from Bluff, accessed by several routes.