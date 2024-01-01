Bluff Fort

Descendants of the original pioneers have re-created the original log cabin settlement near the few remaining historic buildings in Bluff.
23.16 MILES
Blanding's Dinosaur Museum is fascinating and highly ambitious; it's aim is to cover the complete history of the world’s dinosaurs. Mummified remains and…
17.1 MILES
Up and over, through and around: the 17-mile unpaved road (County Rd 242) that leads through Valley of the Gods is like a do-it-yourself roller coaster…
13.6 MILES
Designated as a National Monument in December 2016 as one of President Barack Obama's last acts, Bears Ears originally covered a large 1.35-million-acre…
21.97 MILES
If you head north of Mexican Hat on Hwy 261, you'll come to a 4-mile paved road that turns west to Goosenecks. The attraction here is the mesmerizing view…
27.19 MILES
Meaning ‘deserted valley’ in Ute language, Hovenweep is a remote area of former Ancestral Puebloan settlements straddling the Colorado–Utah border that…
26.63 MILES
Popular with backcountry hikers, this BLM-administered area also contains hundreds of Ancestral Puebloan sites, many of which have been vandalized by pot…
Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum
24.23 MILES
More a museum than a park, with ancient Native American artifacts and the best pottery collection in the Southwest. Informative displays provide a good…
17.99 MILES
Pretty cool that they named the town after this sombrero-shaped rock formation. It's about 2 miles north off Hwy 163.
