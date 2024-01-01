Bluff Fort

Southeastern Utah

LoginSave

Descendants of the original pioneers have re-created the original log cabin settlement near the few remaining historic buildings in Bluff.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dinosaur Museum

    Dinosaur Museum

    23.16 MILES

    Blanding's Dinosaur Museum is fascinating and highly ambitious; it's aim is to cover the complete history of the world’s dinosaurs. Mummified remains and…

  • Valley of the Gods, Utah, United States of America, North America

    Valley of the Gods

    17.1 MILES

    Up and over, through and around: the 17-mile unpaved road (County Rd 242) that leads through Valley of the Gods is like a do-it-yourself roller coaster…

  • Sandstone structures in Valley of the Gods, part of Bears Ears National Monument.

    Bears Ears National Monument

    13.6 MILES

    Designated as a National Monument in December 2016 as one of President Barack Obama's last acts, Bears Ears originally covered a large 1.35-million-acre…

  • Goosenecks State Park

    Goosenecks State Park

    21.97 MILES

    If you head north of Mexican Hat on Hwy 261, you'll come to a 4-mile paved road that turns west to Goosenecks. The attraction here is the mesmerizing view…

  • Hovenweep National Monument

    Hovenweep National Monument

    27.19 MILES

    Meaning ‘deserted valley’ in Ute language, Hovenweep is a remote area of former Ancestral Puebloan settlements straddling the Colorado–Utah border that…

  • Grand Gulch Primitive Area

    Grand Gulch Primitive Area

    26.63 MILES

    Popular with backcountry hikers, this BLM-administered area also contains hundreds of Ancestral Puebloan sites, many of which have been vandalized by pot…

  • Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum

    Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum

    24.23 MILES

    More a museum than a park, with ancient Native American artifacts and the best pottery collection in the Southwest. Informative displays provide a good…

  • Mexican Hat Rock

    Mexican Hat Rock

    17.99 MILES

    Pretty cool that they named the town after this sombrero-shaped rock formation. It's about 2 miles north off Hwy 163.

View more attractions

Nearby Southeastern Utah attractions

1. Sand Island Petroglyph Panel

3.98 MILES

On BLM land 3 miles west of Bluff, these freely accessible petroglyphs were created between 800 and 2500 years ago. The nearby campground boat launch is…

2. Bears Ears National Monument

13.6 MILES

Designated as a National Monument in December 2016 as one of President Barack Obama's last acts, Bears Ears originally covered a large 1.35-million-acre…

3. Valley of the Gods

17.1 MILES

Up and over, through and around: the 17-mile unpaved road (County Rd 242) that leads through Valley of the Gods is like a do-it-yourself roller coaster…

4. Mexican Hat Rock

17.99 MILES

Pretty cool that they named the town after this sombrero-shaped rock formation. It's about 2 miles north off Hwy 163.

5. Goosenecks State Park

21.97 MILES

If you head north of Mexican Hat on Hwy 261, you'll come to a 4-mile paved road that turns west to Goosenecks. The attraction here is the mesmerizing view…

6. Dinosaur Museum

23.16 MILES

Blanding's Dinosaur Museum is fascinating and highly ambitious; it's aim is to cover the complete history of the world’s dinosaurs. Mummified remains and…

7. Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum

24.23 MILES

More a museum than a park, with ancient Native American artifacts and the best pottery collection in the Southwest. Informative displays provide a good…

8. Grand Gulch Primitive Area

26.63 MILES

Popular with backcountry hikers, this BLM-administered area also contains hundreds of Ancestral Puebloan sites, many of which have been vandalized by pot…