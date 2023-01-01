Goosenecks State Park

If you head north of Mexican Hat on Hwy 261, you'll come to a 4-mile paved road that turns west to Goosenecks. The attraction here is the mesmerizing view of the San Juan River flowing 1000ft below. The serpentine path, the work of 300 million years of erosion, is dramatically evident from above. You can see how the river snaked back on its course, leaving gooseneck-shaped spits of land untouched. There are picnic tables and campsites (cash only).

Frequent high winds discourage staying long. Intrepid hikers can try Honaker Trail, a steep, 5-mile round-trip to the canyon floor, with a 1400ft vertical drop; the road approach (from Johns Canyon Rd) normally requires a 4WD, especially on the last mile (or extra walking).