Among the handsome manors lining S Greenwood Ave is the redbrick Georgian-style home at number 5046, where Barack Obama and his family lived from 2005 until he became president in 2008. The Obamas still own the house, though they chose to stay in Washington, DC, after his time in office. You can't go inside, and fences block the sidewalk, but you can get close enough for a photo.

Don't be put off by the barricades at Greenwood Ave and Hyde Park Blvd. They are meant to deter cars, not foot traffic.