Nuclear Energy

Chicago

The nuclear age began at the University of Chicago: Enrico Fermi and his Manhattan Project cronies built a reactor and carried out the world's first controlled atomic reaction on December 2, 1942. The bronze Nuclear Energy sculpture, by Henry Moore, marks the spot where it blew its stack.

