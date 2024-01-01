The nuclear age began at the University of Chicago: Enrico Fermi and his Manhattan Project cronies built a reactor and carried out the world's first controlled atomic reaction on December 2, 1942. The bronze Nuclear Energy sculpture, by Henry Moore, marks the spot where it blew its stack.
