Of the numerous buildings that Frank Lloyd Wright designed around Chicago, none is more famous or influential than Robie House. Because its horizontal lines resembled the flat landscape of the Midwestern prairie, the style became known as the Prairie style. Inside are 174 stained-glass windows and doors, which you'll see on the hour-long tours (frequency varies by season, but there's usually at least one tour per hour). Advance tickets are highly recommended.

Extensive work has been completed restoring the interior to Wright's original vision. The colors, plaster and wood in the living room, front entry hall, main stairway, upper hall and billiard room now match what the architect conceived at the outset.