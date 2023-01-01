Named after the founders of Esquire magazine, who contributed the start-up money, this is the official fine-arts museum of the University of Chicago. The collection holds 5000 years' worth of works. Twentieth-century paintings and sculptures, Central European expressionism and East Asian art are the strong suits. De Goya, Warhol and Kandinsky are just a few of the big-name artists on offer. Frank Lloyd Wright's table and chairs mix in for good measure.

It only takes a half-hour or so to see the galleries. After that, grab a drink or bite at the front cafe.