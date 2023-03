The University of Chicago's famed archaeologists – Indiana Jones supposedly was based on one – cram their headquarters with antiquities they've unearthed from Egypt, Nubia, Persia and Mesopotamia. King Tut is the star, standing 17ft tall, weighing 6 tons and lording over more mummies, clay tablets and canopic jars than you can shake a papyrus scroll at.

There's no pressure for the suggested donation, so if you don't have it, don't fret.