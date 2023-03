The synagogue is a domed masterpiece in the Byzantine style with acoustics that are said to be perfect. Staff provide tours by appointment on weekdays; they're free, but donations are welcome. Outside, KAM's lawn has been transformed into a micro-farm that raises food for people in need on Chicago's south side.

The congregation is one of the Midwest's oldest, founded in 1847 as Kehilath Anshe Ma’ariv (KAM). In 1971 it merged with another reform group, Isaiah Israel, to become KAM Isaiah Israel.