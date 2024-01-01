Muhammad Ali lived for a time in this large brick Tudor home, less than a block from his spiritual mentor Elijah Muhammad.
Muhammad Ali House
Chicago
Nearby Chicago attractions
0.11 MILES
Elijah Muhammad, founder of the Nation of Islam, built the 21-room mansion at the corner of Woodlawn Ave and 49th St in 1971. Louis Farrakhan, the group's…
0.18 MILES
The synagogue is a domed masterpiece in the Byzantine style with acoustics that are said to be perfect. Staff provide tours by appointment on weekdays;…
0.18 MILES
Among the handsome manors lining S Greenwood Ave is the redbrick Georgian-style home at number 5046, where Barack Obama and his family lived from 2005…
0.46 MILES
You can visit Barack Obama’s barber Zariff and the bulletproof-glass-encased presidential barber chair at the Hyde Park Hair Salon. Staff don't mind if…
0.54 MILES
Hyde Park Art Center shows contemporary works by Chicagoans – many of them students (current or graduated) of the center's classes. There's usually a…
0.78 MILES
At Muddy Waters’ house, impromptu jam sessions with pals like Howlin’ Wolf and Chuck Berry erupted in the front yard. Waters, of course, was Chicago’s…
0.78 MILES
Named after the founders of Esquire magazine, who contributed the start-up money, this is the official fine-arts museum of the University of Chicago. The…
0.87 MILES
The nuclear age began at the University of Chicago: Enrico Fermi and his Manhattan Project cronies built a reactor and carried out the world's first…