Panoramic Hope Valley, ringed by Sierra Nevada peaks that may remain dusted with snow even in early summer, is home to wildflowers, meadows and burbling streams bordered by evergreen pines and aspens that turn brilliant yellow in the fall. The historic Pony Express route once ran through this way. Start exploring on the nature trails of the Hope Valley Wildlife Area, off Hwy 88.

Whether you want to dangle a fishing pole, splash around in the chilly mountain waters, take a bird-watching stroll or take a winter trek in snowshoes around the meadows, Hope Valley can feel like the most magical place in Alpine County.