During summer, you can tour the eccentric Thunderbird Lodge, a neo-Gothic 1930s mansion. The only way to get to the lodge is by shuttle bus, leaving from the helpful in-town Incline Village/Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, or on a boat cruise or kayak tour ($120 to $135). Reservations required.

As well as the main house, there's an elephant house, which once housed two Indian elephants, and a huge custom yacht that belonged to reclusive millionaire George Whittell Jr. Tours include a trip down a 600ft tunnel to the card house where George used to play poker with Howard Hughes and other famous recluses.