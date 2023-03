In summer much of the action focuses on Kings Beach State Recreation Area, a 700ft-long beach that often gets deluged with sun-seekers and water rats. You’ll find picnic tables, barbecue grills and a fun kids’ play structure, while nearby concessionaires rent kayaks, jet skis, paddleboats, stand up paddling (SUP) gear and more. Adrift Tahoe is one of several local outfitters offering kayak, outrigger canoe and SUP rentals, lessons and tours.