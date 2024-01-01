Lake Tahoe-Nevada State Park

Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe-Nevada State Park is the east shore's biggest draw with beaches and hiking for all. Summer crowds splash in the turquoise waters of Sand Harbor. The Flume Trail, a mountain biker's holy grail, starts further south at Spooner Lake.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Reno, Nevada - July 18, 2016: Vintage cars in the National Automobile Museum, Reno, Nevada, USA.

    National Automobile Museum

    23.52 MILES

    Stylized street scenes illustrate a century’s worth of automobile history at this engaging car museum. The collection is enormous and impressive, with one…

  • Emerald Bay State Park

    Emerald Bay State Park

    19.31 MILES

    Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…

  • Bower's Mansion in Carson City, Nevada.

    Bower's Mansion Regional Park

    8.33 MILES

    Just 12 miles north of Carson City off Hwy I-580, almost halfway to Reno, you'll find this fabulous regional park with manicured gardens perfect for…

  • Sugar Pine Point State park

    Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park

    15.38 MILES

    The largest, and arguably most luxurious of the state parks at Lake Tahoe, Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine State Park (formerly known as Sugar Pine State Park), sits…

  • Tallac Historic Site

    Tallac Historic Site

    19.06 MILES

    Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…

  • Nevada State Museum

    Nevada State Museum

    9.02 MILES

    Housed inside the 1869 US Mint building, the Nevada State Museum generally hosts one visiting exhibition to complement its four excellent permanent…

  • Inspiration Point

    Inspiration Point

    19.48 MILES

    Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.

  • Tahoma, CA, USA - March 4, 2014: Vikingsholm is a preserved historic building at Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe. It is an excellent example of Scandinavian architecture in the western hemisphere. 492819437 Travel, Tourism, Scandinavian Culture, Building Exterior, Stone Material, Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe, Protection, History, Local Landmark, Famous Place, Architecture, Bay Of Water, Castle, Built Structure, VikingsHolm

    Vikingsholm Castle

    19.41 MILES

    Heiress Lora Knight's quirky mansion on the bay, Vikingsholm Castle is the focal point of Emerald Bay State Park, and a rare example of ancient…

Nearby Lake Tahoe attractions

1. Sand Harbor

0.77 MILES

Two sand spits have formed a shallow bay here, with brilliant, warm turquoise water and white, boulder-strewn beaches. It gets very busy, especially…

2. Thunderbird Lodge

1.67 MILES

During summer, you can tour the eccentric Thunderbird Lodge, a neo-Gothic 1930s mansion. The only way to get to the lodge is by shuttle bus, leaving from…

3. Crystal Bay Casino

4.37 MILES

Crossing into Nevada, the neon starts to flash and old-school gambling palaces appear. You can try your luck at the gambling tables or catch a live-music…

4. Kings Beach State Recreation Area

5.74 MILES

In summer much of the action focuses on Kings Beach State Recreation Area, a 700ft-long beach that often gets deluged with sun-seekers and water rats. You…

5. Spooner Lake

6.46 MILES

Spooner Lake is popular for catch-and-release fishing, picnicking, nature walks, backcountry camping and cross-country skiing. It's also the start of the…

7. Mt Rose Wilderness

6.66 MILES

This wild, dramatic and mostly treeless mountain sits just northeast of Lake Tahoe. The protected wilderness area is a popular destination for hikers and…