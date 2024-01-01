Alpine County Museum

Yosemite & the Sierra Nevada

LoginSave

A small historical museum complex with a one-room, 1882 schoolhouse, a log-cabin jail and a tiny museum displaying Native American baskets and pioneer-era artifacts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Emerald Bay State Park

    Emerald Bay State Park

    24.78 MILES

    Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…

  • Tallac Historic Site

    Tallac Historic Site

    22.06 MILES

    Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…

  • Inspiration Point

    Inspiration Point

    24.43 MILES

    Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.

  • DL Bliss State Park

    DL Bliss State Park

    26.22 MILES

    DL Bliss State Park has the western shore's nicest beaches at Lester Beach and Calawee Cove. A short nature trail leads to the Balancing Rock, a giant…

  • Hope Valley Wildlife Area

    Hope Valley Wildlife Area

    11.55 MILES

    Panoramic Hope Valley, ringed by Sierra Nevada peaks that may remain dusted with snow even in early summer, is home to wildflowers, meadows and burbling…

  • Heavenly Gondola

    Heavenly Gondola

    20.03 MILES

    Soar to the top of the world as you ride this gondola, which sweeps you from Heavenly Village to some 2.4 miles up the mountain in just 12 minutes. From…

  • Vikingsholm Castle

    Vikingsholm Castle

    24.93 MILES

    Heiress Lora Knight's quirky mansion on the bay, Vikingsholm Castle is the focal point of Emerald Bay State Park, and a rare example of ancient…

  • Meeks Bay

    Meeks Bay

    29.16 MILES

    With a wide sweep of shoreline, sleek and shallow Meeks Bay has warm water by Tahoe standards and is fringed by a beautiful, but busy, sandy beach. West…

View more attractions

Nearby Yosemite & the Sierra Nevada attractions

1. Hope Valley Wildlife Area

11.55 MILES

Panoramic Hope Valley, ringed by Sierra Nevada peaks that may remain dusted with snow even in early summer, is home to wildflowers, meadows and burbling…

2. El Dorado National Park

18.09 MILES

West of Lake Tahoe, this mountainous park contains the formidably named Desolation Wilderness within its boundaries.

3. Lake Tahoe Historical Society Museum

19.89 MILES

This small but interesting museum displays artifacts from Tahoe’s pioneer past, including Washoe tribal baskets, vintage black-and-white films, hoary…

4. Heavenly Gondola

20.03 MILES

Soar to the top of the world as you ride this gondola, which sweeps you from Heavenly Village to some 2.4 miles up the mountain in just 12 minutes. From…

5. Mormon Station State Historic Park

21.62 MILES

The Mormon Station State Historic Park displays pioneer-era artifacts and has a wonderfully green lawn out front, perfect for taking a little lie down on…

6. Genoa Courthouse Museum

21.67 MILES

The Genoa Courthouse Museum contains the original jail and a collection of woven Washoe baskets, along with exhibits on the famous Pony Express, which had…

7. Tallac Historic Site

22.06 MILES

Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…

8. Inspiration Point

24.43 MILES

Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.