Alpine County Museum

A small historical museum complex with a one-room, 1882 schoolhouse, a log-cabin jail and a tiny museum displaying Native American baskets and pioneer-era artifacts.
Yosemite & the Sierra Nevada
24.78 MILES
Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…
22.06 MILES
Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…
24.43 MILES
Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.
26.22 MILES
DL Bliss State Park has the western shore's nicest beaches at Lester Beach and Calawee Cove. A short nature trail leads to the Balancing Rock, a giant…
11.55 MILES
Panoramic Hope Valley, ringed by Sierra Nevada peaks that may remain dusted with snow even in early summer, is home to wildflowers, meadows and burbling…
20.03 MILES
Soar to the top of the world as you ride this gondola, which sweeps you from Heavenly Village to some 2.4 miles up the mountain in just 12 minutes. From…
24.93 MILES
Heiress Lora Knight's quirky mansion on the bay, Vikingsholm Castle is the focal point of Emerald Bay State Park, and a rare example of ancient…
29.16 MILES
With a wide sweep of shoreline, sleek and shallow Meeks Bay has warm water by Tahoe standards and is fringed by a beautiful, but busy, sandy beach. West…
18.09 MILES
West of Lake Tahoe, this mountainous park contains the formidably named Desolation Wilderness within its boundaries.
19.89 MILES
This small but interesting museum displays artifacts from Tahoe’s pioneer past, including Washoe tribal baskets, vintage black-and-white films, hoary…
21.62 MILES
The Mormon Station State Historic Park displays pioneer-era artifacts and has a wonderfully green lawn out front, perfect for taking a little lie down on…
21.67 MILES
The Genoa Courthouse Museum contains the original jail and a collection of woven Washoe baskets, along with exhibits on the famous Pony Express, which had…
