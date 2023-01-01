Jackson Demonstration State Forest

Fifteen miles west of Willits on Hwy 20, this forest offers day-use recreational activities, including hiking trails and mountain-biking. You can also camp here. A demonstration forest is so named as it is used for forestry education, research and sustainable felling techniques. Seek out the 25ft Chamberlain Creek Waterfall on the mile-long Waterfall Grove Trail if you can. These beautiful falls are situated in a lush canyon surrounded by redwoods and ferns.