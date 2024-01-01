Kwan Tai Temple

Coastal Highway 1

Peering in the window of this 1852 temple reveals an old altar dedicated to the Chinese god of war. Tours are available by appointment and provide a fascinating insight into the history of the area's Chinese American immigrants, dating from the mid-19th century when they worked in the lumber industry.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • USA, California, Point Arena Lighthouse

    Point Arena Lighthouse

    24.4 MILES

    This iconic lighthouse was constructed in 1870, destroyed in a 1906 earthquake and then rebuilt in 1908. It remains the tallest on the US West Coast (tied…

  • The floral edge of Mendocino Botanical Garden.

  • Toulouse Vineyards

    Toulouse Vineyards

    24.79 MILES

    Sample standout (and organic!) Pinot Gris, Valdiguié and Pinot Noir from a stunning hilltop tasting room tucked into the forest.

  • Mendocino County Museum

    Mendocino County Museum

    25.55 MILES

    Among the best community museums in this half of the state. It puts the lives of early settlers in excellent historical context – much drawn from old…

  • A trail bridge atop a fallen tree, among the redwood giants in the Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve.

    Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve

    22.35 MILES

    Two miles west of Orr Hot Springs, this 2743-acre reserve protects some of the best old-growth redwood groves within a day’s drive from San Francisco. A 2…

  • Pacific Star Winery

    Pacific Star Winery

    19.82 MILES

    In a dramatic, rub-your-eyes-in-disbelief-beautiful location on a bluff over the sea, the wines here don't get pros excited but they are perfectly…

  • Westport-Union Landing State Beach

    Westport-Union Landing State Beach

    27.03 MILES

    Located 1.5 miles north of Westport, this ruggedly beautiful beach extends for three miles on coastal bluffs. A rough hiking trail leaves the primitive…

  • Navarro Vineyards

    Navarro Vineyards

    22.49 MILES

    One of the most visitor-friendly options around with award-winning Pinot Noir and dry Gewürztraminer; has twice-daily free tours (10:30am and 2pm;…

Nearby Coastal Highway 1 attractions

1. Mendocino Art Center

0.13 MILES

Behind a yard of twisting iron sculpture, the city’s art center takes up a whole tree-filled block. It hosts exhibitions, nationally renowned art classes…

2. Kelley House Museum

0.21 MILES

Check out the research library and changing exhibits on early California and Mendocino. The 1861 museum hosts seasonal, two-hour walking tours for $10;…

3. Van Damme State Park

2.19 MILES

Three miles south of Mendocino, this sprawling 1831-acre park draws beachcombers, divers and kayakers to its easy-access beach, and hikers to its pygmy…

4. Point Cabrillo Light Station

3.24 MILES

Built in 1909, this stout lighthouse stands on a 300-acre wildlife preserve north of town, between Russian Gulch and Caspar Beach. The grounds also…

5. Jug Handle State Natural Reserve

4.89 MILES

Between Mendocino and Fort Bragg, Jug Handle preserves an ecological staircase that you can view on a 5-mile (round-trip) self-guided nature trail. The…

6. Sea Glass Museum

6.72 MILES

Just south of town, this museum showcases the sea glass found on local beaches with beautiful displays, plus audiovisual explanations and additional…

7. Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens

7.19 MILES

This gem of Northern California displays native flora, rhododendrons and heritage roses. The succulent display alone is amazing and the organic garden is…

8. Jackson Demonstration State Forest

8.53 MILES

Fifteen miles west of Willits on Hwy 20, this forest offers day-use recreational activities, including hiking trails and mountain-biking. You can also…