Peering in the window of this 1852 temple reveals an old altar dedicated to the Chinese god of war. Tours are available by appointment and provide a fascinating insight into the history of the area's Chinese American immigrants, dating from the mid-19th century when they worked in the lumber industry.
Kwan Tai Temple
Coastal Highway 1
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Coastal Highway 1 attractions
