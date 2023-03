Among the best community museums in this half of the state. It puts the lives of early settlers in excellent historical context – much drawn from old letters – and there’s an entire 1930s soda fountain and historic dental clinic inside. You could spend an hour perusing Pomo basketry and artifacts, or reading about local scandals.

Outside, the Roots of Motive Power (www.rootsofmotivepower.com) exhibit occasionally demonstrates steam logging and machinery.